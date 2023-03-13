News

‘Help us find bursts’ – Scottish Water

March 13, 2023 0
‘Help us find bursts’ – Scottish Water

Scottish Water is appealing for help to find leaks and bursts across the isles after the recent wintry weather.

The company is asking for customers to trace and report leaks either on the public water network or in private plumbing.

They are particularly asking customers to check any empty properties, business premises, holiday homes, basements, out-houses, field troughs or garden taps to identify where there may be any burst pipes.

Scottish Water said its teams had been “working around the clock” to keep water flowing during the snowfall.

“We are continuing to see higher than normal demand for water in a number of areas – both in the mainland and some of the other islands – arising from the impacts of the weather on pipes, which has potential to impact upon customer supplies.

“We are doing all we can to locate bursts on the public network and keep drinking water storage tanks replenished.

“Any support property owners or members of the public can give us with locating issues is appreciated.”

People are asked to contact Scottish Water with as much detail as possible by calling 0800 077 8778 or through www.scottishwater.co.uk/report.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.