‘Help us find bursts’ – Scottish Water

Scottish Water is appealing for help to find leaks and bursts across the isles after the recent wintry weather.

The company is asking for customers to trace and report leaks either on the public water network or in private plumbing.

They are particularly asking customers to check any empty properties, business premises, holiday homes, basements, out-houses, field troughs or garden taps to identify where there may be any burst pipes.

Scottish Water said its teams had been “working around the clock” to keep water flowing during the snowfall.

“We are continuing to see higher than normal demand for water in a number of areas – both in the mainland and some of the other islands – arising from the impacts of the weather on pipes, which has potential to impact upon customer supplies.

“We are doing all we can to locate bursts on the public network and keep drinking water storage tanks replenished.

“Any support property owners or members of the public can give us with locating issues is appreciated.”

People are asked to contact Scottish Water with as much detail as possible by calling 0800 077 8778 or through www.scottishwater.co.uk/report.