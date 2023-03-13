NHS Shetland ‘soft launch’ new website

NHS Shetland has announced the “soft launch” of their new website.

A new website is under construction to improve the experience for users who frequently access the site through their phone or tablet.

While still under development, its hoped the website’s modern design will help the community find information on healthcare services with just a few clicks.

Work has been ongoing to develop the new site but NHS Shetland said there was still some way to go, and user feedback is still being sought so further improvements can be made.

Corporate services manager Carolyn Hand said it was better to have a new site which was more “user-friendly” rather than update the old one.

Ms Hand said: “It is important that the community can find information quickly and easily regarding our healthcare services and this new website provides this central point.

“We have chosen to open up our new website at this early stage as we want more user feedback, so we can identify where people cannot find what they need.”

