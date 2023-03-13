News

NHS Shetland ‘soft launch’ new website

Kevin Craigens March 13, 2023 0
NHS Shetland ‘soft launch’ new website

NHS Shetland has announced the “soft launch” of their new website.

A new website is under construction to improve the experience for users who frequently access the site through their phone or tablet. 

While still under development, its hoped the website’s modern design will help the community find information on healthcare services with just a few clicks. 

Work has been ongoing to develop the new site but NHS Shetland said there was still some way to go, and user feedback is still being sought so further improvements can be made.

Corporate services manager Carolyn Hand said it was better to have a new site which was more “user-friendly” rather than update the old one. 

Ms Hand said: “It is important that the community can find information quickly and easily regarding our healthcare services and this new website provides this central point. 

“We have chosen to open up our new website at this early stage as we want more user feedback, so we can identify where people cannot find what they need.”

Click here to access the new NHS Shetland website.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.