UPDATED: Weather continues to disrupt schools

Alistair Munro March 13, 2023 0
Gritters clearing the roads in Ollaberry. Photo: SIC.

Despite a recent small rise in temperatures, there are continuing transport difficulties in the North of Shetland where some schools will remain closed today (Monday) or will be open but without school transport from some areas.

Baltasound Junior High School will close at 1.30pm due to poor road conditions in Unst, and with the weather forecast.

North Roe and Ollaberry primary schools are shut.

The Bressay ferry is also currently suspended because of the wind.

·       In Yell, for Mid Yell Junior High School, school transport from West Yell, Ulsta and Burravoe is operating as normal. Pupils from Herra/Efstigarth pupils are asked to meet the bus at the main road.

·       In the North Mainland, for Brae High School, all school transport is operating as normal but there is no transport from North Roe or Ollaberry.

·       For Lunnasting Primary School, school transport from Herra/Levaneap and Sweening is operating as normal but Laxo/Flugarth is operating on the main road only. There is no school transport from Skelberry. 

·       School transport operators for pupils at Urafirth Primary School will keep in touch with the headteacher who will advise parents. 

All other schools and early years settings in the West, Central and South Mainland are open, with school transport operating as normal.

The voicebank for school transport has latest updates on 01595 745743.

