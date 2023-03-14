All schools closed again

A snowy Quarff. Photo: Dave Donaldson

With more snowfall overnight, all schools in Shetland will be closed today (Tuesday).

Despite a slight thaw in recent days, the temperature has fallen below freezing again and more snow has fallen across Shetland during the night.

This has caused accumulations of snow in many areas and with strong winds too, some drifting in places. Road conditions are poor in many areas, particularly in the north of Shetland, and more snow showers are forecast today.

A decision has been taken that all schools and early years settings across Shetland will be closed for today.

Secondary pupils, especially those in S4, S5 and S6, are encouraged to log on to MS Teams for remote learning and support from school staff.

Public bus services are affected by the weather too. More details are available on the council’s public bus service voicebank on 01595 745744.