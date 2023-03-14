Coastguard staff to strike again

Members of the PCS union taking strike action. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Coastguard workers will walk out tomorrow (Wednesday) as they take industrial action for the second time this year.

A 24-hour strike will begin at 7.30am, affecting an area covering from north of Unst to Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Action from the Shetland and Aberdeen members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) comes in support of 130,000 colleagues in the civil service.

The PCS, representing staff in the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), called the day of action in support of their campaign for a “10 per cent pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts in redundancy terms”.