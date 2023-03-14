Glass centre goes green with Loganair funding

Cheryl Jamieson at Glansin Glass in Unst.

A visitor centre in Unst has been awarded £4,000 to install an electric charging point through a Loganair community fund.

Glansin Glass Visitor Centre and its owner Cheryl Jamieson will now be able to use an electric car as their company vehicle.

And the charging point will also be available for locals and tourists visiting the popular site.

Loganair provided the funding through its GreenSkies community fund, which was set up to reward projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Ms Jamieson said the money was “a great boost for the visitor centre”.

“Shetland is the inspiration for my work, but it is very expensive to live here,” she said.

“Installing electric vehicle charging will support our sustainability ambitions and offer visitors

the chance to charge their vehicles. It will also help reduce costs for the business and the community.”

The Glansin Glass Visitor Centre opened in May 2021, and allows visitors to view Ms Jamieson at work, buy her products and even have a go at making their own glass creations.