News

Glass centre goes green with Loganair funding

March 14, 2023 0
Glass centre goes green with Loganair funding
Cheryl Jamieson at Glansin Glass in Unst.

A visitor centre in Unst has been awarded £4,000 to install an electric charging point through a Loganair community fund.

Glansin Glass Visitor Centre and its owner Cheryl Jamieson will now be able to use an electric car as their company vehicle.

And the charging point will also be available for locals and tourists visiting the popular site.

Loganair provided the funding through its GreenSkies community fund, which was set up to reward projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Ms Jamieson said the money was “a great boost for the visitor centre”.

“Shetland is the inspiration for my work, but it is very expensive to live here,” she said.

“Installing electric vehicle charging will support our sustainability ambitions and offer visitors
the chance to charge their vehicles. It will also help reduce costs for the business and the community.”

The Glansin Glass Visitor Centre opened in May 2021, and allows visitors to view Ms Jamieson at work, buy her products and even have a go at making their own glass creations.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.