‘Oyster cards’ could be introduced for ferry service

London Underground style Oyster cards could be introduced on the inter-island ferry service.

Infrastructure director John Smith told today’s (Tuesday) environment and transport meeting that the options would “almost certainly” be considered in a future review.

West Shetland councillor Mark Robinson had raised the suggestion during discussions around ferry fare proposals.

He said Oyster cards, which would allow people to top-up in advance of travelling, would be a “simple method” to deal with ferry fares in the long run.

While Oyster cards will be considered as part of a larger review later this year, separate proposals were presented to the committee today as interim measures in response to concerns raised by auditors.

Audit Glasgow warned the SIC in January it was losing revenue through account cards, which had been introduced at the start of the pandemic to allow islanders to benefit from discounted fares.

The scheme meant account card holders were sent invoices for their ferry journeys – which resulted in the council maintaining a high number of low value credit accounts.

In response to the auditors’ concerns, the council had initially proposed invalidating some account cards and encouraging people to move over to multi-journey tickets to receive the same savings.

The proposed return to multi-tickets proved unpopular, however, as it would required ferry users to make significant upfront payments.

The compromise, supported by the committee today, means people can continue to use account cards.

However, they will have to pay the reduced fare on board the ferry rather than via invoice.

North Isles councillor Duncan Anderson said there had been some “backlash” to the original proposal to remove account cards and thanked officials for providing an interim solution so quickly.

Multi-journey tickets will also be available for those who find them convenient.

The changes will be introduced from 1st April.