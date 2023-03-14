Road closed through Kergord

Due to drifting snow, the B9075 road through Kergord will be closed to all through traffic until further notice.

A combination of strong winds and fresh overnight snowfall is causing drifting snow across the road. Council gritting crews have attempted to clear the route but snow continues to accumulate and some vehicles have this morning become stranded in deep snow.

The council’s roads service has now made the decision to close this route to all through traffic, from the south junction at the head of Weisdale Voe to the junction with the A970 near Sandwater. An alternative route exists via Whiteness and Tingwall on the A971 and the A970.

Fresh snowfalls across Shetland overnight have made travel on side roads difficult, with wind gusts causing accumulations of snow in many areas.

Meanwhile, the council has advised it will be unable to make refuse collections in most areas today [Tuesday].

Lerwick is the only area where collections will be possible. The council has apologised for any inconvenience.