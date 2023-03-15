News

Drain on water supply could be housed in vacant properties, said Scottish Water

Kevin Craigens March 15, 2023 0
Drain on water supply could be housed in vacant properties, said Scottish Water

Scottish Water are continuing to search for the reason behind a “significantly higher than normal” use in the supply.

The utility company asked owners or those responsible for vacant properties to regularly check on them so incidents can quickly be repaired.

Engineers have been trying to isolate the issue and have been working in Fetlar to locate and repair leaks.

They also said the water network is being isolated overnight to allow water storage on the island to recover and maintain daytime supply to customers.

In a statement Scottish Water said: “The great majority of issues we are finding are on the supply pipes and plumbing that serves homes, businesses, community buildings and field troughs. Locating and addressing leaks quickly will minimise damage and help us in maintaining water supplies for everyone.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.