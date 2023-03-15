Man almost pepper sprayed during violent struggle with police

The Royal British Legion in Lerwick.

A 21-year-old Lerwick man was almost pepper sprayed in a pub after he was found in breach of his bail conditions.

Cory Williamson admitted struggling violently with police when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Williamson, of Excelsior Place, had been ordered not to contact his partner following a previous court appearance on 27th January.

Instead, Mr MacKenzie said he went straight from court to the Royal British Legion where he met the woman, immediately breaching his bail conditions.

The court heard the police were alerted to the breach and two officers attended the pub to arrest him.

Mr Mackenzie said Williamson began to fight with the officers and engaged in “quite a significant struggle”.

“He was put on the ground, assistance was sought and at one point pepper spray had to be taken out,” the fiscal added.

Although the spray was not used, Mr MacKenzie said it came “very close”.

The fiscal said Williamson was eventually brought under control and placed in handcuffs and leg restraints in the back of the police van.

During the journey to the police station, the court heard Williamson repeatedly hit his head on the bars, injuring himself.

Once at the station, the fiscal said Williamson tried to remove his leg restraints with his teeth, all the time while shouting, swearing and being abusive towards the officers.

While being taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital to treat his self-inflicted injuries, the court heard Williamson managed to kick one of the police officers in the chest.

On his way back from the hospital the struggle continued, requiring officers to hold Williamson down on the ground

It was then that Mr Mackenzie said the accused aimed a kick at another police officer, narrowly missing her head.

The fiscal said it was a “full force” kick that would have caused “significant injury” had it connected.

Defence agent Marc Dickson said his client had complied fully with the bail conditions following his latest arrest.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the case for preparation of criminal justice social work and restriction of liberty reports ahead of sentencing.

Bail was continued.





