Man ‘terrified’ nurse and threw shoe at police officer

A 56-year-old Lerwick man “terrified” a nurse and threw a shoe at police officer, a court heard.

James Gray admitted two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the first offence happened on 17th September last year, when police officers attended his home in Grostane as part of an ongoing attempted murder enquiry.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the officers were attending to carry out welfare checks.

But when he answered the door, Gray was “immediately aggressive” after “inexplicably” losing his temper, the court heard.

Mr MacKenzie said Gray began shouting and swearing at the officers before throwing a shoe, which hit one of them on the body.

Officers then arrested Gray, who began struggling violently.

He was carried out of the flat, kicking as he went, Mr MacKenzie said.

The court heard the second offence happened at the Gilbert Bain Hospital on 18th December when Gray threatened a nurse who was caring for someone he knew.

The court heard the patient was “very unwell” having been transferred from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Despite her condition, Mr MacKenzie said the woman left the hospital, saying she needed to go to the shop and smoke a cigarette.

Concerned for her wellbeing, the nurse followed her and tried to persuade her to return.

The patient walked over to Gray who was in a vehicle in the hospital car park, while the nurse followed after her.

At this point, Mr MacKenzie the accused got out of the car and began shouting and swearing at the nurse.

“He was behaving in a very intimidating manner and was gesticulating at her and getting in in her face,” Mr MacKenzie said.

The fiscal said the accused continued shouting and swearing.

“The nurse was terrified and felt intimidated as though she was going to be assaulted,” he added.

Gray returned to the car, pulled away and continued shouting and swearing, the court heard.

Returning inside, the nurse was left “extremely upset and distressed”.

“She told police she did not feel it was part of her job to be subjected to such behaviour,” Mr MacKenzie said.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said there were a number of background issues and some mitigation but it would be better saved for reports.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the case for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports ahead of sentencing.