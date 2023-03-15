Schools in North Mainland and North Isles remain shut

Schools in the North Mainland and North Isles will remain closed today (Wednesday) due to the ongoing snow disruption.

In Unst, Baltasound Junior High School will be shut and in Yell, Mid Yell Junior High and Burravoe Primary schools will be closed.

Brae High School, North Roe, Ollaberry, Urafirth, Mossbank, Nesting and Lunnasting primary schools will all be shut today too.

In Yell, Cullivoe Primary School will open.

All other schools and early years settings are also open.

There is also disruption to school transport. For pupils in Burra the bus will not go to Papil but will pick up and turn at Freefield, for Hamnavoe Primary School and Anderson High School.

In Nesting, the Anderson High School bus will start from the shop only.

There will be no school bus through Gulberwick this morning, for Anderson High School and Sound Primary School.