Tall Ships visitors to stay in AHS halls of residence

The Anderson High School halls of residence will be used as holiday accommodation by people coming to Shetland for this summer’s Tall Ships Races.

Children’s services director Helen Budge said they already had people “booked in” for the races.

The SIC has been looking to use the building as holiday accommodation, in an effort to raise funds.

Tall Ships project manager Emma Miller confirmed they would be using the high school’s halls of residence during the event in July.

“We have accommodation requirements for a number of contractors who have to travel to Shetland to deliver services and equipment that is not available in Shetland, as well as travelling musicians and performers,” she said.

“We have booked a number of accommodation facilities for these providers and the AHS hostel is one of those facilities.”