News

Tall Ships visitors to stay in AHS halls of residence

March 15, 2023 0
Tall Ships visitors to stay in AHS halls of residence

The Anderson High School halls of residence will be used as holiday accommodation by people coming to Shetland for this summer’s Tall Ships Races.

Children’s services director Helen Budge said they already had people “booked in” for the races.

The SIC has been looking to use the building as holiday accommodation, in an effort to raise funds.

Tall Ships project manager Emma Miller confirmed they would be using the high school’s halls of residence during the event in July.

“We have accommodation requirements for a number of contractors who have to travel to Shetland to deliver services and equipment that is not available in Shetland, as well as travelling musicians and performers,” she said.

“We have booked a number of accommodation facilities for these providers and the AHS hostel is one of those facilities.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.