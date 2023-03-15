News

‘We will be crucified’ – financial future of SIC slammed by councillor

Ryan Nicolson March 15, 2023 0
‘We will be crucified’ – financial future of SIC slammed by councillor
Councillor Allison Duncan.

The council has been urged to “show more backbone” in its bid to balance the budget, or risk being “crucified” by Audit Scotland.

Councillor Allison Duncan chastised his fellow members at Wednesday’s full council meeting, saying they were “not taking seriously enough” a damning report from auditors last year.

The SIC has a £106m funding shortfall to plug by 2026, with a further unsustainable £4.8 million draw from its reserves for the next financial year.

Discussing next year’s budget, Mr Duncan said he had “some serious concerns” they were not making cuts quickly enough.

“We have not learned any lessons from the past,” he said.

The council was brought before the Accounts Commission in 2010, and Mr Duncan said it “appears this council is heading down the same road”.

“A number of years later, we are back at the status quo.

“To me, we are slowly heading towards a crisis situation.

“We will be crucified by the Accounts Commission and the auditors.”

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019.

