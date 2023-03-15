Woman used ‘pseudo-legal drivel’ in failed attempt to dodge court appearance

A warrant has been issued for the apprehension of a 60-year-old woman who tried to get out of court by submitting a letter of “pseudo-legal drivel”.

Sandra Irvine had been required to attend Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards two people near her home in Boddam.

Her behaviour on 28th November was alleged to have been “aggressive and intimidating”.

But instead of attending court to answer the charge, Irvine had sent in a letter.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank described it as some “unusual paperwork”.

The letter was purported to be a “statement of uncontroversial evidence” under Section 258 of the Criminal Procedures Scotland Act.

Summarising the letter, Sheriff Cruickshank said Irvine was trying to argue that the court had “no authority” to prosecute her.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said he had not responded to the letter, as he did not consider it to be a competent statement.

Among the errors, Mr MacKenzie said the statement had been issued on 26th January, at which time criminal proceedings had yet to commence, meaning it was not valid.

He said the statement did not comply with the legislation or the guidance.

“There’s so much wrong with it – it’s pseudo-legal drivel.”

As she had written to the court, Mr MacKenzie said it was clear Irvine was aware of the date of the hearing, and yet had failed to attend.

As such, he said the only option was to seek a warrant for her apprehension.

Sheriff Cruickshank duly issued the warrant.