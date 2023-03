The vaccine.

Time is running out for people in need of their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

NHS Shetland says the offer will end on 30th June for five to 49 year-olds with no underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, the autumn/winter Covid and flu vaccination programme is due to finish at the end of this month.

And the offer of a third – or initial booster dose – will also end on 31st March for people in the 5-49 age category without any health problems.