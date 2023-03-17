Blade transport to wind farm a breeze

First wind turbine blades transported to Viking Wind Farm.

The first three blades were transported to Viking wind farm yesterday (Thursday).

Vestas is responsible for safely managing the process of getting the wind turbine blades and other components from their factories to Lerwick and then delivering them from there to the Viking site.

Robert Yeates, lead project manager with Vestas said: “With the help of specialist Police Scotland officers who escorted the loads, the journey was completed safely and with the minimum of disruption to road users.”