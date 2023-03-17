Delting Up-Helly-A’ proves well worth the wait

The Delting Up-Helly-A’ has reached its fiery climax, with Guizer Jarl Dwayne Davies sending off his finely-crafted galley to her final resting place.

It comes as the just one of the highlights for the Jarl’s Squad at the end of a day packed with friendship and celebration after a lengthy three-year wait.

The day started when Mr Davies, known for the day as Steinthor Petersson, gathered with fellow squad members at the Northern Lights function room ahead of a toast.

What followed was marches and school visits, including a charity deadlift.

Conditions remained calm throughout the day, and spectators enjoyed dry conditions for the evening procession.