Ryan Taylor March 17, 2023
Delting Up-Helly-A’ proves well worth the wait

The Delting Up-Helly-A’ has reached its fiery climax, with Guizer Jarl Dwayne Davies sending off his finely-crafted galley to her final resting place.

It comes as the just one of the highlights for the Jarl’s Squad at the end of a day packed with friendship and celebration after a lengthy three-year wait.

The day started when Mr Davies, known for the day as Steinthor Petersson, gathered with fellow squad members at the Northern Lights function room ahead of a toast.

What followed was marches and school visits, including a charity deadlift.

Conditions remained calm throughout the day, and spectators enjoyed dry conditions for the evening procession.

