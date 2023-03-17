Dwayne and his squad ready to Party Hard as delayed Delting festival kicks off

The jarl's squad posing for a picture. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The long-delayed Delting Up-Helly-A’ got under way on Friday morning with Dwayne Davies leading his Jarl’s Squad through the streets of Brae.

Sporting antlers on his helmet, the Guizer Jarl and his squad sang their squad song – Andrew WK’s Party Hard – before setting off on their day of visitations.

They were set to take part in a charity deadlift this morning before visiting the Brae school.