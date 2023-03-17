In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 17th March) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Approved study leads to “priority” call for fixed links.
- Debate over swimming tuition at council meeting.
- Drivers to pay to charge electric vehicles to entice commercial operators.
- Council budget criticised as “depressing” as cuts are on the way.
- Worries over Sullom Voe Oil Terminal after report findings heard.
- Six-hour council meeting sees members clash over Sandveien heating.
- Under-18 badminton team produce incredible comeback in inter-county.
