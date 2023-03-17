Headlines News Videos

Major fundraising effort attached to Delting Up-Helly-A’

Ryan Taylor March 17, 2023 0
Guizer Jarl Dwayne Davies.

A major fundraising effort has formed a significant part of the Delting Up-Helly-A’.

Members of the Jarl’s Squad have taken part in a 20 tonne deadlift.

And they have already raised over £1,000, which will be shared between the Little Princess Trust and Mind Your Head.

Guizer Jarl Dwayne Davies has spoken about his reasons for supporting the charities.

“I’m donating my hair to the Little Princess Trust after Up-Helly-A’, and also give them money” he told The Shetland Times.

But Mr Davies was particularly keen to support Mind Your Head. The event comes 20 years after the death of his uncle, Karl Johnson.

“Mind Your Head support people with suicide prevention,” said Mr Davies.

“My late uncle was sadly a victim of suicide. It’s only right we honoured those charities.”

Mr Davies’ fundraising page can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jarl-squad-deadlift

