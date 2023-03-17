Man, 70, assaulted young Mareel waitress

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A retired civil engineer who assaulted a young waitress during a drunken “aberration” has been ordered to pay his victim compensation.

Ronald Jamieson, 70, admitted the offence at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday) after the charge was amended to remove the sexual element.

Procurator fiscal agreed that while the assault did involve a “sexual aspect” it was not a significant enough to warrant notification requirements.

The court heard Jamison had been in the bar area of Mareel in Lerwick on 18th March last year when he assaulted the young waitress.

Mr MacKenzie said Jamieson, of Tingwall, had been drinking and dancing around the tables when he approached the waitress who was serving at the bar.

As she took payment, he “grabbed by the waist” and “stroked her hair”, the court heard.

The fiscal said the waitress moved away and it was clear from CCTV of the incident that she was “distinctly uncomfortable”.

Around 20 minutes later, Jamieson was at a table when she brought an order of drinks over.

The court heard the complainer would not have served the table had she known Jamieson was there as she wanted to avoid him.

Mr MacKenzie said Jamieson “grabbed” her again when she arrived, touched her on the bottom and lowered his hand along the inside of her leg.

The waitress was reported to be “uncomfortable and distressed”.

After she told a colleague what had happened, Jamieson was asked to leave the premises.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client previously an “unblemished record” and he was “ashamed of himself”.

He said Jamieson, who had served “with distinction” as a civil engineer and was married with four adult children, had no previous convictions.

Mr Kelly said his client regularly met up with a group of friends in Lerwick but had been stood up on the night in question.

He said Jamieson acknowledged he had invaded the waitress’s space and was unacceptable – but maintained his motivation had not been sexual.

The court heard a letter had been provided in support of Jamieson, saying he had been been around women all his working life and knew how to conduct himself.

“This appears to have been an aberration which has brought deep shame,” he said.

Mr Kelley said Jamieson wanted to apologies to the young woman and was anxious to “draw a line under” what had happened.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Jamieson £500.

Although he said he would not order compensation to be paid for a sexual assault, Sheriff Cruickshank said it would be appropriate for the offence in question.

He ordered Jamieson to pay £250 to the complainer.