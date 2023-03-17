Man broke in to his work and stole van after being chucked out of party

A 37-year-old man was thrown out of a work do and then crashed the after-party by turning up drunk in a stolen van, a court heard.

Matthew Smith was ordered to pay £1,500 and banned from driving for four years after admitting to a “quite inexplicable course of conduct”.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard how Smith had been at a work event in Tingwall Hall but was thrown out “because of his behaviour”.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court yesterday (Thursday) how Smith had been taken home by a colleague – only to head out again in the early hours of 28th August.

Mr MacKenzie said Smith broke in to his place of work, SQC Plant in Garthspool Road, stole the keys to a van and then drove it drunk to an after party in Veensgarth.

Guests at the party knew how drunk he was having been at the earlier event and were so concerned they took the keys from him.

He was taken home again in a taxi where he was later picked up by the police and arrested.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly acknowledged his client had a “chequered history”, citing two similar events, but added that he was keen to “make something of himself”.

Mr Kelly said Smith had no explanation for his behaviour adding that it was a source of “eternal shame”.

While admitting his client had a habit of “going off the rails”, he said Smith had also been well regarded by his employers – prior to that night’s events.

Highlighting a letter of refence, Mr Kelly said Smith had been a “hardworking and trustworthy” employee.

Smith, whose address was given and Cheyne Crescent, Lerwick, was fired for his behaviour.

Recognising he was in danger of “repeating past mistakes”, Mr Kelly said Smith had left Shetland and was now working in Aberdeen.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank described Smith’s behaviour as a “quite inexplicable course of conduct”.

He said the offences were made all the more serious by his previous convictions and warned Smith he could have been facing a custodial sentence.

Given the references, however, he chose to deal with the matter financially, fining him £1,000 and ordering him pay £500 compensation for the damage he caused during the break-in.

Sheriff Cruickshank banned Smith from driving for four years.