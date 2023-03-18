Clarity sought over lack of meter appointments

A snowy Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Questions are being raised over delays to meter replacement appointments.

It follows concerns energy giant SSEN may have made an instruction for no bookings to be made in the north of Scotland.

The hold up is said to be around ongoing complexities in the electricity network, and adds a further burden to households weighed down by high energy bills.

SSEN is the distribution network operator in Shetland, owning and operating the power lines and electricity infrastructure.

The issue has been raised with Shetland’s MSP.

Beatrice Wishart has received responses from OVO Energy regarding the delays.

It said it was unable to arrange meter exchanges in the isles.

“SSEN has regulation in place which advises us as a company not to book any appointments” OVO stated.

“This is in line with the Distribution Network Operator’s compliance and regulatory ruling.”

Ms Wishart said: “I am urgently seeking an explanation for this position from SSEN, and an understanding of when SSEN expect to allow suppliers to resume bookings.

“Some customers in Shetland have already waited well over a year to see an engineer.

“Such long waits are unacceptable, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis when accurate billing is more important than ever.

“It is vital the situation is resolved as soon as possible.”