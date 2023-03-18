New start for Irvine Interiors

The former owners of Sound Service Station in Lerwick have embarked on a new business venture.

Jordan and Gemma Thomason have taken over home and furniture store Irvine Interiors.

The news has emerged on an online post shared by Raewyn and Leslie Irvine, who are stepping back after 20 years running the shop.

“We have handed over the shop to Jordan and Gemma Thomason,” they stated.

“We are very excited for them as we know that they are the perfect people to carry the business forward with their enthusiasm and brilliant new ideas.”

The move comes after the Thomasons sold the Sound Service business to Ingrid and Ivan Moar, and former shop manager Angie Layfield.

Jordan and Gemma had been in charge at the town filling station since March 2016.