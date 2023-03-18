Headlines Life in Shetland News

Seventies were the best of times, Althing decides

Ryan Taylor March 18, 2023
Seventies were the best of times, Althing decides

A teenager has helped convince over a dozen folk that the seventies were a time when we never had it so good.

Anderson High School pupil Joe Smith made a successful debut appearance at the Lerwick Town Hall.

There, he supported the motion that the decade of flared trousers and platform shoes was a time when – as the motion put it – “we never had it so good”.

Joe spoke of the perils of cyberbullying and online scamming.

He spoke of a BBC Panorama programme which highlighted the problem.

“In the 1970s, doing this was quite simply impossible,” he told the audience.

Also speaking for the motion was Ryan Taylor, while against it was Chris Horrix and Iain Souter.

Ms Horrix said the seventies had been a “rocky” decade of “widespread unrest and hardship”.

Mr Souter spoke of the consequences of corporal punishment, and recalled the time he was given the belt in P2 because he did not know the three times table.

The vote before the debate saw seven hands go up in favour of the motion and five against.

Another six people were undecided.

But by the end those who were uncertain had mostly made up their minds.

The final vote went 12-4 for the motion, with only two undecided.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor began working as a reporter in 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, where he is now deputy editor. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.