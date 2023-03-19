Headlines News

Achievement of top apprentice highlighted in parliament

Ryan Taylor March 19, 2023
A top apprentice has gained special recognition in the Scottish Parliament.

A motion has been lodged at Holyrood celebrating the achievement of North Roe farmer Julie-Ann Murray.

Julie-Ann (21) was this month named Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year.

Her achievement has been highlighted by the SNP’s list MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Emma Roddick.

Ms Roddick highlighted Julie-Ann’s determination to remain in Shetland and to work while gaining her qualification.

She said Julie-Ann was often known to run the farm she works on by herself, tending to a flock of 1,000 sheep while also studying at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

