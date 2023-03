A stock image of the coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Clickimin. Photo: Jim Mullay

An injured offshore worker has been flown to hospital in Lerwick.

A medical transfer took place from an installation 150 miles off Sumburgh at around 10am this morning.

The coastguard helicopter was sent to the scene, and transferred the casualty to the emergency landing site in Lerwick.

The patient was then transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.