Airport pay dispute over as members accept deal

Sumburgh Airport was brought to a standstill for three days in February. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Fire and security workers across Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial) airports have accepted a new pay offer – ending the threat of future strikes.

Sumburgh Airport had been one of the airports affected by the recent industrial action, closing for three days in February.

But members of the Prospect union have now voted to accept a revised pay deal, with almost 75 per cent backing the offer.

Those earning up to £44,000 will get a seven per cent rise, with workers earning up to £80,000 being given a five per cent uplift.

Anyone being paid over £80,000 will get a four per cent increase.

Members of the union Unite also backed the deal, with 93 per cent voting in favour.

Prospect negotiations officer Jane Rose said they were pleased to see the dispute end.

“This deal has required compromise from all involved and I thank Scottish ministers for giving Hial the authority to reach a deal.

“It is clear there are wider pay structure issues which remain to be addressed and we look forward to working constructively with Hial to tackle these”.