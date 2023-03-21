Flood warning issued for Wednesday

Photo: Margaret Clark.

A flood alert has been issued for Shetland for tomorrow (Wednesday).

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said the warning was for coastal flooding, with the risk greatest due to high tides at around 11am.

“Due to a combination of large surge, spring tides and wave and spray overtopping, there is a risk of some localised coastal flooding to low-lying exposed coastal areas on Wednesday,” Sepa said.

“There may be some disruption to travel.”

Sepa asked people to remain vigilant.