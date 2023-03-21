News

Green MSP backs controversial HPMAs

March 21, 2023 0
A Green MSP has said a controversial policy to designate 10 per cent of Scottish waters as highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) will “benefit fish, fishers and communities”.

Ariane Burgess – who caused a furore among the local industry last month after saying fishing was in decline – has claimed HPMAs will allow “nature to recover and thrive”.

Fishing leaders have warned ministers HPMAS, which are under consultation, could have a catastrophic impact on the industry.

And the Shetland Fishermen’s Association are holding drop-in sessions today (Tuesday) and tomorrow to help people oppose the policy.

Ms Burgess has said however that “the evidence is clear” that the areas “benefit fish, fishers and communities”.

“A hectare of protected no-take zone produces five times the quantity of fish of unprotected areas,” she said.

“So HPMAs offer an opportunity to benefit both fishers and fish, as well as providing much-needed protected habitat to enable nature to recover and thrive.”

 The Scottish government consultation is open until 17th April.

