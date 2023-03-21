Loganair to resume Inverness flights – but only a week early

Loganair will only resume flights between Sumburgh and Inverness a week earlier than initially intended – despite strike action being called off.

The airline had cancelled all flights between the two airports from 17th March to 30th April, citing the unpredictable impact of staff working to rule at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) airports.

They had pledged to resume the flights sooner, if the action was averted.

But after the announcement that workers had accepted a pay offer, ending any strikes, Loganair said it would only restart the flights on 24th April.

And it said it would only “partially restore” the service from that date.

Loganair said they were “heartened and relieved” to see the end of the pay dispute.

“We have reviewed all possibilities to restore suspended services between Hial airports earlier than initially anticipated and we are happy to confirm that flights from Inverness will resume on Monday, 24th April, one week earlier than previously planned.

“These will go on sale from Thursday, 23rd March via Loganair’s website and major booking systems.”