Twelve-hour knitting challenge begins

Helen Robertson began a 12-hour knitting challenge today (Tuesday), supported by Shetland Arts as part of their performance commissions.

The performance in Unst began at noon and will last until midnight, with Ms Robertson looking to create a Shetland lace deckchair in that time.

A post by Shetland Wool Week on Facebook said Ms Robertson would be “honouring precariousness and industry of her ancestors’ lives.”

The post read: “By connecting the beauty of lace, the link between land and sea, and celebrating our relative modern luxury and leisure time, she will knit in a deckchair seat using hand spun and retroreflective yarn.”

You can watch the livestream by going to the following link: https://www.shetlandwebcams.com/connecting-creativity