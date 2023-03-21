Unst apprentice makes semi-finals of Screwfix competition

Marcus Goodhand.

A teenage apprentice carpenter from Unst has made the semi-finals of a national competition run by Screwfix.

Marcus Goodhand, who is studying carpentry and joinery at Shetland College, is in with a chance of winning a £10,000 bundle of tools, training and technology at May’s final.

He was shortlisted for his passion, dedication and ambition, being two years into his apprenticeship at just 18.

Mr Goodhand said he was “really pleased” to have been shortlisted and be one step closer to the final.

“To be crowned Screwfix trade apprentice 2023 would be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and pursue my dream of becoming a champion of my trade,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity and I am really glad I applied. Being a joiner in Shetland has increased difficulties with harsh weather conditions and long waiting times on materials.

“I am really excited to show my commitment and passion for joinery and I hope I’ve done enough to get myself in to the final this year.”

More than 1,700 applications were received for the awards from across the UK and Ireland, which was whittled down to a final 30.