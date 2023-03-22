Sky’s the limit for teenage keeper as Loganair offers her free flights

Loganair will fly Katie Anderson to Dundee for free to pursue her goalkeeping dream. Photo: Loganair

A football-mad teenager has signed a deal with Loganair which will propel her ambitions of becoming a professional goalkeeper.

Katie Anderson, from Burra, has been offered free travel from Sumburgh to Dundee via Loganair’s Flying’s For All scheme – which champions equality for women.

The support will allow the 16-year-old to fly for free as she chases her aim of emulating her idol, Manchester United’s Mary Earps.

Anderson currently plays for Shetland Girls’ Football Club’s under-18s team and wants to start her own training academy for goalies on the island.

With limited facilities and opportunities at home, the Manchester United fan has been travelling regularly to train with BGK Academy in Dundee.

Loganair has now stepped in to help take Anderson’s ambitions to the next level by supporting her travel for training with free flights.

She said: “I have played football since I was five-years-old and I can’t ever remember not being in love with it.

“It’s my passion to make professional goalkeeping my career but living on Burra means I have to cross three bridges just to get to the mainland for games.

“I would love to provide specialist training here in Shetland for all goalkeepers but the facilities are limited, so I’ve been travelling to Dundee to attend extra training on a four to six-week basis.”