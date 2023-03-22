Unpaid work for man who trashed partner’s home and called her friends ‘huns’

A 25-year-old who attacked his partner and trashed her home after getting “excited” while watching football has been given unpaid work.

Matthew Brown, whose address was listed as East Kilbride, hit his partner in the face with her own hairdryer and called her and her friends “huns” during the assault.

Brown smashed up the house “in some style” after being asked to leave – including destroying a TV, kicking in a fridge, pouring wine all over the carpets and floors and smashing glass throughout the kitchen and living room.

He had previously admitted the attack, which happened in Lerwick’s St Sunniva Street on 22nd October last year, before having his sentence deferred for background reports.

Appearing again before the Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday), Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said his behaviour was “shocking”.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Brown had accepted his behaviour was unacceptable, and that him and his partner wanted to work on their relationship.

The solicitor said Brown’s partner had not sustained any injuries from the attack.

But the sheriff said while there may not have been any physical injuries, the psychological impact could have “very long-lasting and traumatic effects”.

“You’re very lucky indeed that your partner wishes the relationship to continue,” he told Brown.

Appearing in February, Brown had admitted assaulting his partner and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in an offence aggravated by religious prejudice.

Brown was placed under supervision for 18 months and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within the next year.