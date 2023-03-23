Crash victim dies in hospital

A 72-year-old woman has died in hospital following a road crash on Pier Road, Walls on Friday 17th March.

Kathleen McLachlan from Virkie was injured as a result of a crash which involved two cars.

Mrs McLachlan died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Tuesday, 21st March, four days after the incident took place.

Police Sergeant Callum MacAulay of the Road Policing Unit at Dingwall said: “Our thoughts remain with Kathleen’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Enquiries into the crash are ongoing and anyone with information that may assist us should contact 101 with reference number 1585 of 17 March.”