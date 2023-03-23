Noisy exhaust leads to over £6k heroin find

A routine stop from road policing officers lead to a Lochore man being found with over 240g of heroin last June.

Two officers up in Shetland for the Simmer Dim Rally stopped 28-year-old Kris Mclean on 29th June on Lerwick’s Commercial Road because of a noisy exhaust.

Their suspicions were heightened after speaking to him, and they asked him to provide a saliva sample.

Mclean tested positive for cocaine – almost 12 times the legal limit – and he also had 800mg of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in his system.

Police then searched his car and found a red holdall, which had 34 wraps of heroin hidden among food within a flask.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said 243g of heroin was discovered, all in quarter ounce wraps, which had a value of between £6,100 and £7,480.

He was also found in possession of a small amount of cocaine, estimated at a value of £150, and also had no insurance.

Mclean had only arrived off the boat in Lerwick that morning, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard, and had “no connection” to Shetland.

He admitted all the charges today (Thursday).

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank deferred sentencing on Mclean for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

The items found by police were forfeited, and Mclean will appear in court again on 19th April for sentencing.