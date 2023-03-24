Belated South Mainland festival comes to a fiery end at procession

The South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) came to a belated end tonight (Friday) in Bigton, as the galley headed for a fiery funeral at St Ninian’s beach.

Guizer Jarl Jamie Laurenson, who is depicting historical Icelandic figure Einar Hjaltlendingur, and his squad finally got their send-off – two weeks later than initially intended.

The festival’s procession and acts were postponed by a fortnight due to heavy snowfall.

Watch the procession and galley burning below: