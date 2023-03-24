Funding boost for seafood sector

Up to £14m in funding is set to be made available to seafood businesses and marine organisations in Scotland’s coastal communities.

The money is being provided by Marine Fund Scotland to encourage the sustainable use of marine resources, and to support jobs in the marine industry.

Projects benefitting from the fund previously included the installation of solar panels at a seafood cold store to cut back on its carbon footprint.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said the fund had been “crucial” in supporting seafood businesses and projects over the last two years.

“Our seas and coasts support vital jobs across our economy, especially in coastal and island communities.

“The last few years have been incredibly challenging for the sector with Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis all having an impact.

“This fund continues to be key in supporting the sustainable development of Scotland’s blue economy and will play an important role in enabling our marine and fisheries businesses to grow.”

Applications for funding will go live from 10am on Tuesday, 11th April, through the Scottish government website.