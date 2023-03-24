News

Get in touch about nesting gulls, SIC says

March 24, 2023 2
Get in touch about nesting gulls, SIC says

Shetland Islands Council is asking anyone who thinks they may have a problem with nesting gulls to get in touch before its too late.

The council said gulls would soon start to mate and begin building nests on rooftops and chimneys – and could become territorial or aggressive towards anyone coming near to the sites.

Early intervention is important, the SIC stressed, because nothing can be done once chicks hatch.

The council’s environmental health team is available to provide advice on how to prevent gulls from building nests, with removal of nests or eggs “a last resort”.

The SIC said laws on gull nest removal have changed significantly in the last few years and nests can only be removed in specific circumstances following a risk assessment on each site.

The charge for nest removal is £108 from 1st April, which includes an initial treatment and up to two follow-up visits.

Anyone concerned is urged to contact environmental health on 01595 745250.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

COMMENTS(2)

Add Your Comment

  • Mr ian Tinkler

    • March 24th, 2023 16:41

    The charge for nest removal is £108 from 1st April,. April first. A good date for such a ludicrous fee. Using gold-platted ladders?

    REPLY

  • Bill Porteous

    • March 24th, 2023 18:31

    Leave them alone. They were there before you were.

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.