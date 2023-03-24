Get in touch about nesting gulls, SIC says

Shetland Islands Council is asking anyone who thinks they may have a problem with nesting gulls to get in touch before its too late.

The council said gulls would soon start to mate and begin building nests on rooftops and chimneys – and could become territorial or aggressive towards anyone coming near to the sites.

Early intervention is important, the SIC stressed, because nothing can be done once chicks hatch.

The council’s environmental health team is available to provide advice on how to prevent gulls from building nests, with removal of nests or eggs “a last resort”.

The SIC said laws on gull nest removal have changed significantly in the last few years and nests can only be removed in specific circumstances following a risk assessment on each site.

The charge for nest removal is £108 from 1st April, which includes an initial treatment and up to two follow-up visits.

Anyone concerned is urged to contact environmental health on 01595 745250.