In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 24th March) edition of The Shetland Times:
- First ministerial hopeful pledges to scrap controversial marine policy if elected.
- Awards given to young musicians at Mareel after competition.
- Free bus journeys for bairns sees uptake increase by staggering amount.
- Council urges government to throw out New Life appeal.
- NHS Shetland chief to leave for new role in emergency services.
- Ferry fares questioned by councillor in “disadvantaged” claim.
- SPORT: Results and reports from sprint swimming meet and table tennis championships.
