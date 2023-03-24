News

MSP pays tribute to Sturgeon’s achievements as FM

March 24, 2023 0
Nicola Sturgeon gets ready to sample one of Lerwick Brewery's ales during her visit, alongside worker Jon Pulley. Photo: Peter Johnson

Nicola Sturgeon made a “positive impact” on the lives of children in care, an opposition MSP has claimed.

Jamie Halcro Johnston paid tribute to the outgoing first minister following her last day in office.

The list MSP for the Highlands and Islands also paid tribute to Ms Sturgeon’s “respectful handling” of the Queen’s death.

“It is important to recognise the difficult nature of leading a country, and the immense sacrifice and commitment it requires,” he said.

“In recent years, UK leaders across the home nations have faced a myriad of challenges, including the cost of living crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“While I may disagree with Nicola Sturgeon on almost every issue, I do recognise the positive impact of her highlighting the need to improve the lives of children in care, as well as her respectful handling of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

“It is always easier to judge a leader’s time in office retrospectively, and Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy will ultimately be decided by history.

“What is important now is that the new first minister is focused on delivering better schools, addressing the crisis in our NHS and investing in infrastructure.”

