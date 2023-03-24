Salmon leader raises concerns over HPMAs

Chief executive of Salmon Scotland, Tavish Scott.

The trade body for Scottish salmon has written to all three First Ministerial candidates to seek continued support for the sector.

Chief executive Tavish Scott has addressed the consultation on Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs), which would see around 10 per cent of coastal waters around Scotland closed to human activity.

Mr Scott said a “thorough understanding of the impact on business, livelihoods and communities is essential”.

It comes after SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes pledged to scrap the proposal.

She also said she would consult on which of Marine Scotland’s statutory responsibilities could be “more effectively delivered by local authorities”.

Mr Scott said: “Kate Forbes looks open minded on further reforms and if she becomes our First Minister we would welcome an early discussion with her on these important policy developments and how they could benefit the sustainable growth of the sector.”

On HPMAs, Mr Scott wrote: “Your government is currently consulting on designating 10 per cent of Scotland’s coastal waters as HPMAs.

“We ask that government thoroughly consider the social and economic impacts of this policy on the sectors, industries and communities that operate in Scotland’s coastal regions, as well as those that are impacted across Scotland, through the supply chain.

“That is yet to happen and if government does proceed with this policy, a thorough understanding of the impact on business, livelihoods and communities is essential.”