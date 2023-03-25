News Sport

Two inter-counties in one weekend as blues look for famous double

Shetland’s senior badminton and volleyball teams are taking on rivals Orkney today (Saturday) in an inter-county double header.

The men’s and women’s volleyball sides are in Orkney for the fixtures, with the women’s side losing 3-0 earlier this morning.

The second match can be watched on the Shetland Volleyball Facebook page, and is set to start around noon.

Shetland are also taking on Orkney in the 75th anniversary of the badminton inter-county, which is currently on at the Clickimin.

That can also be watched through the Shetland Badminton Facebook page – with the B’s fixtures first, followed by the A’s matches.

