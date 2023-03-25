Walls jarl’s squad see out fire festival season in style
The Walls jarl’s squad might have had to share their big day with the rescheduled South Mainland festival, but that did not stop the young guizers from making a big impression.
Guizer Jarl Katie Drakeford and her squad visited the Walls Shop yesterday morning (Friday) with her galley, Lonabrak.
The squad and their musicians performed the Up-Helly-A’ song in the morning and were in fine voice.
And there was even a bill – with the usual references to local events and people.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment