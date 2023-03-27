Council has ‘significant concerns’ about HPMA policy

Shetland Islands Council has strongly opposed a controversial fishing policy which will see fishing banned in 10 per cent of Scottish waters.

Political leader Emma Macdonald said the SIC has “significant concerns” about highly protected marine areas (HPMAs).

The Scottish government policy is currently out for consultation, with the fishing industry raising strong opposition to the move.

In an eight-page response, the SIC said HPMAs would “impact significantly upon” people, communities and industries which rely on the sea for their livelihoods.

And Mrs Macdonald said fixed links such as tunnels would also be impacted by the policy.

“Shetland is a vastly experienced marine community, with considerable knowledge in licensing, regulation and management of a range of inshore and offshore activities,” she said.

“Like other industry representatives, we strongly oppose these proposals and would encourage proper engagement to inform any future marine planning discussions.”