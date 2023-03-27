News

Council has ‘significant concerns’ about HPMA policy

March 27, 2023 0
Council has ‘significant concerns’ about HPMA policy

Shetland Islands Council has strongly opposed a controversial fishing policy which will see fishing banned in 10 per cent of Scottish waters.

Political leader Emma Macdonald said the SIC has “significant concerns” about highly protected marine areas (HPMAs).

The Scottish government policy is currently out for consultation, with the fishing industry raising strong opposition to the move.

In an eight-page response, the SIC said HPMAs would “impact significantly upon” people, communities and industries which rely on the sea for their livelihoods.

 And Mrs Macdonald said fixed links such as tunnels would also be impacted by the policy.

 “Shetland is a vastly experienced marine community, with considerable knowledge in licensing, regulation and management of a range of inshore and offshore activities,” she said.

“Like other industry representatives, we strongly oppose these proposals and would encourage proper engagement to inform any future marine planning discussions.”  

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.