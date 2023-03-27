Humza Yousaf elected SNP leader

New SNP leader Humza Yousaf pictured with NHS Shetland chairman Gary Robinson during his visit to Shetland last year as health secretary.

Humza Yousaf has been elected the SNP’s new leader.

Mr Yousaf defeated rival candidates Kate Forbes and Ash Regan to take the top role.

Announcing the vote at Murrayfield today (Monday), SNP secretary Lorna Finn confirmed Mr Yousaf received 48.2 per cent of first preference votes.

Ms Forbes came second with 40.7 per cent, followed by Ms Regan with 11.1 per cent.

As no candidate had received more than 50 per cent of the votes, Ms Regan’s second preference votes were added to the two remaining candidates’ totals.

The final total saw Mr Yousaf command 52.1 per cent of the vote.

He is set to be appointed Scotland’s new first minister tomorrow, taking over from Nicola Sturgeon who has led the party and Scotland since 2014.

Mr Yousaf said: “To serve my country as first minister will be the greatest privilege and honour of my life, should parliament decide to elect me as Scotland’s next First Minister tomorrow.

“And just as I will lead the SNP in the interests of all party members, not just those who voted for me, so I will lead Scotland in the interests of all our citizens whatever your political allegiance.

“If elected as your first minister after tomorrow’s vote in Parliament, know that I will be a First Minister for all of Scotland, that I will work every minute of every day to earn and re-earn your respect and your trust.

“I will do that by treating you, the people of Scotland with respect.

“There will be no empty promises, no easy soundbites when the issues in front of us are difficult and complex, because government is not easy and I won’t pretend it is.”

Mr Yousaf visited Shetland last year as health secretary and in 2016 as transport minister.