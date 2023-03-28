News

‘Cold War’ concerns about Russian ship patrolling coast

March 28, 2023 0
The Nikolay Chiker has been attracting attention.

Concerns have been raised about a Russian tug ship, potentially carrying out a “military” role, which has been seen sailing back and forth off the east coast of Shetland.

The Nikolay Chiker has repeatedly sailed past Unst – and Saxa Vord – and down towards Fetlar, before turning and heading back up towards Unst.

The ship attracted American attention in 2014 after moving similarly off the coast of Florida during preparations for a SpaceX rocket launch.

MP Alistair Carmichael said there was “reasonable suspicion” that this tug was performing a military role for Russia.

“This behaviour is reminiscent of the Cold War and needs to be taken seriously. 

“Even if only because of the development of the space port, Shetland is again going to be a strategically significant part of the UK.

“Of course, back in the Cold War days the Royal Navy would send ships to shadow this sort of thing.  We simply do not have the vessels to do that now.”

The Royal Navy has not responded to an approach for comment.

The movements of the Nikolay Chiker. Photo: Marine Traffic
The movements of the Nikolay Chiker. Photo: Marine Traffic
