News

Positive report on council’s adult protection

March 28, 2023 0
Positive report on council’s adult protection

Shetland Islands Council has received a positive report on its adult support and protection arrangements in the isles.

The Care Inspectorate looked at whether adults at risk of harm were safe, protected and supported by the SIC and its partners between October 2022 and March 2023.

It found that vulnerable adults almost always experienced improvements to their safety, health and wellbeing after intervention, and that there was strong collaborative working between services to support these people.

Inspectors also said that arrangements to continue services during the Covid pandemic were well organised, and that at risk adults had remained a priority during this period.

They asked the SIC to strengthen some of its initial inquiry processes once referrals were made to social work, however.

Council chief executive Maggie Sandison said she was pleased with the report’s findings.

“Overall, this is a positive report highlighting areas where we have strengths as well as some areas for improvement.

“The report is evidence of the high level of collaborative working amongst agencies and a credit to all staff involved in adult protection work.

“We are all committed to providing the highest quality services to the people of Shetland.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.