Positive report on council’s adult protection

Shetland Islands Council has received a positive report on its adult support and protection arrangements in the isles.

The Care Inspectorate looked at whether adults at risk of harm were safe, protected and supported by the SIC and its partners between October 2022 and March 2023.

It found that vulnerable adults almost always experienced improvements to their safety, health and wellbeing after intervention, and that there was strong collaborative working between services to support these people.

Inspectors also said that arrangements to continue services during the Covid pandemic were well organised, and that at risk adults had remained a priority during this period.

They asked the SIC to strengthen some of its initial inquiry processes once referrals were made to social work, however.

Council chief executive Maggie Sandison said she was pleased with the report’s findings.

“Overall, this is a positive report highlighting areas where we have strengths as well as some areas for improvement.

“The report is evidence of the high level of collaborative working amongst agencies and a credit to all staff involved in adult protection work.

“We are all committed to providing the highest quality services to the people of Shetland.”